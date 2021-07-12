Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 46 cents to $74.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 39 cents to $75.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. August heating fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $4.70 to $1,805.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $26.24 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $4.32 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.34 Japanese yen from 110.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $1.1875.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
China slams Yellen's call for US-European 'unified front'
China on Tuesday denounced an appeal by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a U.S.-European "unified front" against Chinese "unfair economic practices" and human rights abuses.
Business
The Latest: India vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V
Russia's sovereign fund has announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine.
Business
Global stocks follow Wall St higher, China exports surge
Global stock markets rose Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for banks.
Business
Google fined $592 million in dispute with French publishers
France's competition regulator announced Tuesday that it has fined Google 500 million euros ($592 million) over a dispute with French publishers who want the company to pay for the use of their news.
Business
Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V
Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine.