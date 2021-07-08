Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 74 cents to $72.94 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 69 cents to $74.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. August heating rose 3 cents to $2.12 a gallon. August natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $1.90 to $1,800.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 14 cents to $25.99 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.26 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.81 Japanese yen from 110.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.1841 from $1.1805.
