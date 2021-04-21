Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.32 to $61.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell $1.25 cents to $65.32 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.85 a gallon. May natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $14.70 to $1,793.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 73 cents to $26.57 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.28 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.10 Japanese yen from 108.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.2029 from $1.2031.
