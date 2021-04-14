Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.97 to $63.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose $2.91 to $66.58 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 6 cents to $2.04 a gallon. May heating oil rose 8 cents to $1.89 a gallon. May natural gas was unchanged at $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $11.30 to $1,736.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 9 cents to $25.52 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.13 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.94 Japanese yen from 109.09 yen. The euro rose to $1.1970 from $1.1946.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Chipmaker TSMC says profit up 16.7% as demand revives
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips, said Thursday quarterly profit rose 16.7% over a year ago as global demand strengthened.
Business
Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles
When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache.
Business
Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St retreats from record
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street retreated from a record high as major banks reported strong profits.
Business
U.S.'s John Kerry in China for talks ahead of climate summit
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is in talks in China on Thursday ahead of President Joe Biden's climate summit of world leaders.
Nation
California Gold Rush town to remove noose from city logo
The California Gold Rush town of Placerville will change its logo to remove a noose that stems from its mid-19th century reputation as "Hangtown" following lynchings of criminal suspects by mobs of miners.