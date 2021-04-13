Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 48 cents to $60.18 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 39 cents to $63.67 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.98 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $14.90 to $1,747.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 56 cents to $25.43 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.03 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.09 Japanese yen from 109.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.1946 from $1.1906.
U.S.: 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports
The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a "pause" in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
Business
Tax cheats cost U.S. $1 trillion a year, IRS chief estimates
The United States is losing approximately $1 trillion in unpaid taxes every year, Charles Rettig, the Internal Revenue Service commissioner, estimated Tuesday, arguing that the…
Business
Colorado to auction off cannabis-themed license plates
Cannabis-themed license plates in Colorado are being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a fundraiser for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.
Nation
Harris highlights pregnancy difficulties facing Black women
One Black mother said she nearly died after her son was born following an earlier miscarriage and a stillbirth. Another Black mother said that she wasn't told about the dangers of her particular pregnancy complication in women like herself and that it led to the loss of her baby just before her delivery date. A third Black woman who is caring for her grandson spoke through her tears about unexpectedly losing her daughter after the baby was born.
Business
The Latest: Governor bans vaccine passports for Montana
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has issued an executive order banning the development or use of vaccine passports in Montana.