Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 38 cents to $59.70 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 33 cents to $63.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.97 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $12.10 to $1,732.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 46 cents to $24.87 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.02 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.43 Japanese yen from 109.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.1906 from $1.1902.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Japan to start releasing Fukushima water into sea in 2 years
Japan's government announced Tuesday it would start releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years. It's a move that's fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan's neighbors.
Business
U.S.: 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports
The U.S. is recommending a "pause" in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Business
EU lacking sufficient electric cars charging infrastructure
In line with its ambition to make Europe a greener place, the European Union wants to drastically reduce gas emission from transport by 2050 and promote electric cars. But according to a report from the bloc's external auditor, it is lacking the appropriate charging stations.
Business
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe
Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a U.S. probe into reports of rare blood clots in some recipients.
Business
The Latest: FDA: Short pause of J&J vaccines over clots
The Food and Drug Administration says it expects a short pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccines while regulators investigate reports of potentially dangerous clots in a small number of patients.