Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 28 cents to $59.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 25 cents to $62.95 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $1.96 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $13.40 to $1,744.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 26 cents to $25.33 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.04 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.66 Japanese yen from 109.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.1902 from $1.1918.
Study: Facebook delivers biased job ads, skewed by gender
Facebook is showing different job ads to women and men in a way that might run afoul of anti-discrimination laws, according to a new study.
Business
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel. The U.S. government will send more help to the state with the country's worst infection increase.
Nation
Evers orders removal of slabs from UW System headquarters
Gov. Tony Evers ordered workers Friday to remove all concrete slabs hanging over the entrances and exists of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after slab somehow broke off and crashed to the sidewalk outside the building's main doors this weekend.
Business
Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline
A judge on Friday delayed a decision on whether the Dakota Access Oil pipeline should be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project, after lawyers for the pipeline asked for more time to outline the effects of recent changes in the economy.
Local
Contract awarded for part of Red River diversion project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a nearly $67 million contract to a West Fargo-based company to raise a portion of Interstate 29 as part of the Red River diversion project.