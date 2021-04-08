Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 17 cents to $59.60 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose 4 cents to $63.20 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent to $1.96 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas was unchanged at $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $16.60 to $1,758.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 34 cents to $25.59 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.09 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.25 Japanese yen from 109.81 yen. The euro rose to $1.1918 from $1.1865.
