Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $3.79 to $57.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $3.83 to $60.79 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 6 cents to $1.90 a gallon. April heating oil fell 8 cents to $1.75 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $13 to $1,725.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 54 cents to $25.23 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.75 Japanese yen from 108.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.1853 from $1.1942.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
In shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon
The oil and gas industry's top lobbying group on Thursday endorsed a federal price on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming, a reversal of longstanding policy that comes as the Biden administration has pledged dramatic steps to address climate change.
Nation
University of Michigan OKs 'net zero' carbon emission plan
The University of Michigan announced a plan Thursday to achieve "net zero" carbon footprint status for its $12.5 billion endowment by 2050 through measures including shifting away from investment in fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
Business
EXPLAINER: Suez Canal block could hit product supply chains
The cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal is holding up traffic that carries nearly $10 billion worth of goods every day, so a quick clearing of the logjam is key to limiting the economic fallout.
Business
EU leaders grapple with surge of infections, vaccine issues
European Union leaders failed to settle a fight about the distribution of COVID-19 shots among member states Thursday but pledged to strengthen vaccine export controls and production on EU soil amid a shortage of doses and spikes in new cases.
Nation
USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit
The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college's longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims' lawyers and USC announced Thursday.