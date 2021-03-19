Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.42 to $61.42 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $1.25 to $64.53 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $1.94 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $9.20 to $1,741.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 3 cents to $26.32 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.11 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.89 Japanese yen from 109.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.1909 from $1.1915.
