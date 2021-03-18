Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $4.60 to $60 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $4.72 to $63.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 11 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April heating oil fell 12 cents to $1.78 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.48 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $5.40 to $1,732.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 29 cents to $26.35 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.11 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.00 Japanese yen from 108.86 yen. The euro fell to $1.1915 from $1.1979.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
The Latest: Washington state expands vaccination eligibility
Restaurant workers and people with two or more underlying medical conditions are among the groups in Washington state who will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting March 31.
Business
Google says its economic impact on Minnesota businesses grew 12% last year
The search and advertising giant is still considering a site near Becker for a data center, a utility executive says.
Business
Report: Fresno chicken plant got tip about virus inspection
Local health officials gave a heads-up to a California chicken processing plant about a state inspection during the largest known COVID-19 workplace outbreak in Fresno County, The Fresno Bee reported, citing emails obtained through the Public Records Act.
Nation
NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown
A group of New York City exotic dancing clubs sued New York state Thursday, saying it's not fair that they're being kept closed when everything from axe-throwing venues to bars with live music and casinos can open up.
Nation
The Latest: Georgia sheriff's spokesman replaced on case
The Latest on the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors where eight people were killed (all times local):