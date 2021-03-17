Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 20 cents to $64.60 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 39 cents to $68 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 5 cents to $2.05 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $3.80 to $1,727.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 6 cents to $26.06 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.12 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.86 Japanese yen from 109.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.1979 from $1.1903.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Frustrated judge tells BSA bankruptcy lawyers to work harder
The judge presiding over the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy expressed frustration Wednesday at the lack of progress in the case and ordered attorneys to work harder toward a plan that compensates child sexual abuse victims and ensures the BSA can keep operating.
Nation
SC lawmaker draws ire from fellow Dems on transgender bill
Twenty-three South Carolina Republicans have signed onto a measure aimed at blocking hormonal treatments for transgender youth. But the bill's chief sponsor is a Democrat, prompting intense scrutiny from within his own party.
Sports
Some NFL veterans prosper as business season begins
As the NFL opened its business year Wednesday, veterans Trent Williams, A.J. Green and Emmanuel Sanders prospered.
Nation
California officials appeal for Asian attorney general
Elected officials from California's Asian and Pacific Islander communities urged Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday to appoint an attorney general of Asian descent, saying it's critical to have a top law enforcement official who understands and will combat anti-Asian violence.
Business
States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline
Attorneys general from 21 states on Wednesday sued to to overturn President Joe Biden's cancellation of the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada.