Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.58 to $66.02 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $1.73 to $69.63 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 6 cents to $2.14 a gallon. April heating rose 4 cents to $1.96 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.67 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose 80 cents to $1,722.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 6 cents to $26.19 an ounce and May copper rose 11 cents to $4.14 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.46 Japanese yen from 108.41 yen. The euro rose to $1.1982 from $1.1922.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'
One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address Thursday night to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to "mark our independence from this virus" by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.
Business
The Latest: South Korea extends social distancing measures
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea is extending its current measures on social distancing for at least another two weeks as it struggles to slow coronavirus infections in the greater capital area.
Politics
Transcript: President Joe Biden on the coronavirus pandemic
Transcript of President Joe Biden's speech Thursday, March 11, 2021, on the coronavirus pandemic, as provided by CQ:
Business
Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges
A Communist Party newspaper says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians, who were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canada's detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies.
World
N Korean defectors struggle to send money home amid pandemic
For the first time in years, Choi Bok-hwa didn't get her annual birthday call from her mother in North Korea. Each January, Choi's mother had climbed a mountain and used a broker's smuggled Chinese cellphone to call South Korea to wish her happy birthday and arrange a badly needed money transfer.