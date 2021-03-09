Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.04 to $64.01 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 72 cents to $67.52 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.05 a gallon. April heating was unchanged at $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas was unchanged at $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $38.90 to $1,716.90an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 91 cents to $26.18 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.01 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.47 Japanese yen from 108.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1901 from $1.1858.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
The Latest: SKorea to give shots to elders in long-term care
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea will start administering coronavirus vaccines to hundreds of thousands of elders in long-term care settings this month after authorities approved the use of shots developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for adults 65 years old and older.
Politics
Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems
A Congress riven along party lines approved the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Democrats claimed a major triumph on legislation marshaling the government's spending might against twin pandemic and economic crises that have upended a nation.
Business
Taiwan bursts with creative pineapple dishes after China ban
Taiwan's classic beef noodle soup has taken on a sweet and sour twist.
Business
Co-CEOs will continue to run St. Luke's in Duluth
They have led the regional health system on an interim basis since December.
Nation
Security camera hack exposes hospitals, workplaces, schools
Hackers aiming to call attention to the dangers of mass surveillance say they were able to peer into hospitals, schools, factories, jails and corporate offices after they broke into the systems of a security-camera startup.