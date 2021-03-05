Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.26 to $66.09 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.62 to $69.36 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 7 cents to $2.06 a gallon. April heating rose 5 cents to $1.94 a gallon. April natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $2.20 to $1,698.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 17 cents to $25.29 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar rose to 108.34 Japanese yen from 107.91 yen. The euro fell to $1.1912 from $1.1966.
Coronavirus Minn. health officials report COVID-19 variant clusters in Carver Co., call for youth sports pause
World
Egypt president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement
Egypt's president arrived in Sudan on Saturday, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the military's overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.
Business
The Latest: Germany hopes for opening-up by late May
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff says he is "very skeptical" about prospects of people traveling at Easter but expects the situation will have changed by late May.
World
Vaxi Taxi targets vaccine anxiety as UK minority uptake lags
The Vaxi Taxi was a godsend for Leslie Reid.
Business
Indian farmers mark 100th day of protest with road blockade
Thousands of Indian farmers blocked a massive expressway on the edges of New Delhi on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protests against agricultural laws they say will devastate their income.
Business
Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia's hopes
West Virginia has long proclaimed itself "Almost Heaven," a nod to a song and soaring mountaintop vistas. Now some joke the state name-checked in "Take Me Home, Country Roads" could take things up a notch as Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin bargains his way through Congress.