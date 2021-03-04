Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $2.55 to $63.83 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $2.67 to $66.74 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2 a gallon. April heating rose 6 cents to $1.90 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $15.10 to $1,700.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 93 cents to $25.46 an ounce and May copper fell 16 cents to $3.98 a pound.
The dollar rose to 107.91 Japanese yen from 106.97 yen. The euro fell to $1.1966 from $1.2066.
