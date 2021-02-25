Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 31 cents to $63.53 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery fell 16 cents to $66.88 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $1.89 a gallon. March heating remained at $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $21.20 to $1775.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 22 cents to $27.64 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar rose to 106.22 Japanese yen from 105.95 yen. The euro rose to $1.2185 from $1.2148
Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong
South Korea administered its first available shots of coronavirus vaccines to people at long-term care facilities Friday, launching a mass immunization campaign that health authorities hope will restore some level of normalcy by the end of the year.
Sports
Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
In one corner are the 15 leading Olympic sponsors, many household names like Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Visa, Toyota, Samsung, and General Electric. Together they pay at least $1 billion to the International Olympic Committee, and in the next four-year Olympic cycle the payments could reach $2 billion.
Business
Asian shares sink after tech rout pulls Nasdaq 3.5% lower
Asian shares skidded Friday after rising bond yields triggered a broad sell-off on Wall Street that erased the markets gain for the week and handed the Nasdaq composite index its steepest loss since October.
Business
S. Korea injects first shots in public vaccination campaign
South Korea administered its first available shots of coronavirus vaccines to people at long-term care facilities Friday, launching a mass immunization campaign that health authorities hope will restore some level of normalcy by the end of the year.
Nation
COVID-19 bill must lose minimum wage hike, Senate official finds
The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats' drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.