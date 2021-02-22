Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.25 to $61.49 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $2.33 to $65.24 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $1.84 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.86 a gallon. March natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $31 to $1,808.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 84 cents to $28.09 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.14 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.03 Japanese yen from 105.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2115.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Asian shares mostly higher amid coronavirus vaccine optimism
Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite a sell-off of shares in technology companies on Wall Street.
Sports
Brewers' Narvaez seeks to regain hitting form he had in AL
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narváez refuses to blame his hitting struggles last year on the unusual circumstances of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season.
Business
The Latest: Philippine leader won't ease virus restrictions
The Philippine president will reject recommendations to further ease coronavirus quarantine restrictions across the country until a delayed vaccination campaign kicks off, his spokesman said.
Business
EXPLAINER: Why a plane's engine exploded over Denver
The investigation into an engine explosion on a jetliner taking off from Denver is focusing on a fan blade that appeared to be weakened by wear and tear, a development reminiscent of a fatal failure on board another plane in 2018.
Business
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend, and most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service.