Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.23 to $59.47 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.29 to $62.43 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $1.69 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.77 a gallon. March natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $3.60 to $1,823.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 28 cents to $27.33 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.79 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.98 Japanese yen from 104.77 yen. The euro fell to $1.2115 from $1.2132.
