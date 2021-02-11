Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 44 cents to $58.24 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery fell 33 cents to $61.14 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery remained at $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.74 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $15.90 to $1,826.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 3 cents to $27.05 an ounce and March copper remained at $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.77 Japanese yen from 104.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.2132 from $1.2129.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
World
Turkmenistan's president appoints his son deputy PM
Turkmenistan's autocratic president has promoted his only son to be a deputy prime minister in a move seen as laying the basis for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation.
Business
Myanmar draft cybersecurity law adds to protests over coup
A draft cybersecurity law due to be implemented in Myanmar has raised protests that it will be used to quash dissent rather than protect privacy.
Nation
FBI probe of Texas AG expands to look at home renovations
The FBI is investigating renovations made to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's million-dollar home as part of an ongoing probe into allegations that the state's highest-ranking attorney illegally helped a wealthy donor, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
Business
Court: Nigerian farmers can sue Shell in UK over pollution
Britain's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a group of Nigerian farmers and fishermen can sue Royal Dutch Shell PLC in English courts over pollution in a region where the oil giant has a subsidiary.
World
Kosovo early vote amid pandemic, stalled Serbia talks
Kosovo, one of Europe's poorest and youngest countries, is set to hold an early general election Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia.