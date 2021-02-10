Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 32 cents to $58.68 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $61.47 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil remained at $1.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $5.20 to $1,842.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 32 cents to $27.08 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.65 Japanese yen from 104.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.2129 from $1.2120.
Local Husband of medical assistant killed in Buffalo attack struggles to explain loss to their children
Stocks edge higher as solid earnings reports continue
Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in morning Thursday as investors continued to digest solid corporate earnings reports and remained confident that a new round of government aid is on the horizon.
US distances itself from Trump attempts to ban WeChat
A day after it put a hold on a proposed ban of TikTok, the Biden administration is distancing itself from attempts by former President Donald Trump to ban the China-owned messaging app WeChat.
AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes
A pandemic could not stop some college football programs from spending millions to change football coaches.
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan's privacy
A British judge ruled Thursday that a newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing personal letter to her estranged father.
Autoworkers face dimmer future in a new era of electric cars
When General Motors boldly announced its goal last month to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035, it didn't just mark a break with more than a century of making internal combustion engines. It also clouded the future for 50,000 GM workers whose skills — and jobs — could become obsolete far sooner than they knew.