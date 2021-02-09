Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 39 cents to $58.36 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 53 cents to $61.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery remained at $1.67 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.76 a gallon. March natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $3.30 to $1,837.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 18 cents to $27.40 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.72 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.55 Japanese yen from 105.22 yen. The euro rose to $1.2120 from $1.2055.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
GM 2020 profit drops, but it makes $6.43B despite pandemic
General Motors' profit fell 4.5% in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.
Business
Stocks give up an early gain and turn mixed on Wall Street
Stocks gave up an early gain and turned mixed in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday. The tentative market moves came a day after the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning streak.
Business
WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Independent experts advising the World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine even in countries that turned up worrying coronavirus variants in their populations.
Politics
Evers renewing call for Medicaid expansion opposed by GOP
Gov. Tony Evers will try again to expand Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin, announcing Wednesday that his state budget proposal will also have more than $150 million in other health initiatives, including bolstering student mental health support, addressing the opioid crisis and increasing telehealth accessibility.
Business
Virus dims Carnival joy and commerce on a New Orleans street
During last year's Carnival season, tourists at the Elysian Fields Inn gathered over breakfast to talk about parades from the night before. At NOLA Art Bar, they sipped cocktails and watched a parade go by. At Kajun's Pub, many revelers started and ended Fat Tuesday in the bar.