Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 54 cents to $56.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to $58.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $1.64 a gallon. March heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.70 a gallon. March natural gas rose 15 cents to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $43.90 to $1,791.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 66 cents to $26.23 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.55 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.53 Japanese yen from 105.06 yen. The euro fell to $1.1966 from $1.2025.
Nation
PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University
Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the first artist in residence at Dillard University, a historically Black private university in New Orleans.
World
Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand
Myanmar's new military authorities appeared to have cut most access to the Internet on Saturday as they faced a rising tide of protest over their coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government.
Business
Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after health care workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.
Business
Nabisco plant in to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless
A Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer's end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs, officials said.
World
Unwilling to wait, poorer countries seek their own vaccines
With coronavirus cases still climbing, Honduras got tired of waiting to get vaccines through a United Nations program, so the small Central American country struck out on its own, securing the shots through a private deal.