Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 93 cents to $55.69 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1 to $58.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.69 a gallon. March natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $1.70 to $1,835.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 49 cents to $26.89 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.57 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.06 Japanese yen from 105.08 yen. The euro rose to $1.2025 from $1.2019.
