Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.21 to $54.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.11 to $57.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $1.62 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.67 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $30.50 to $1,833.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $3.02 to $26.40 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.08 Japanese yen from 104.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.2019 from $1.2066.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
The Latest: Study: Cleaner air from lockdowns warmed planet
A new study finds that cleaner air from the pandemic lockdown warmed the planet a bit in 2020, especially in places such as the eastern United States, Russia and China.
Business
Big Tech leads stocks to broad gains; GameStop, AMC tank
Big Tech companies and banks helped power a broad rally on Wall Street Tuesday, though shares in GameStop and other recent high-flying stocks hyped by online traders plunged.
Business
Florida lawmakers challenge Silicon Valley over 'censorship'
Florida lawmakers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, intensified their battle with Facebook, Twitter and Silicon Valley when they announced new proposals Tuesday aimed at reigning in platforms they accuse of squelching the free speech of conservatives.
Business
Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid too small, Democrats push on
President Joe Biden panned a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue plan as insufficient Tuesday as Senate Democrats pushed ahead, voting to launch a process that could approve his sweeping rescue package on their own, if Republicans refuse to support it.
Business
Mexican migrants sent home a record $40 billion in 2020
Money sent home by Mexican migrants rose 11.4% in 2020 to a new high despite the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico's central bank reported Tuesday.