Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.35 to $53.55 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for April delivery rose $1.31 to $56.35 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $1.59 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.65 a gallon. March natural gas rose 29 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $13.60 to $1,863.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $2.50 to $29.42 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.55 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.94 Japanese yen from 104.75 yen. The euro rose to $1.2066 from $1.2132.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Famed South Carolina stop for presidential hopefuls closing
After more than three decades of hosting presidential candidates testing their mettle among voters in the first-in-the-South primary state of South Carolina, the Greenville landmark, Tommy's Country Ham House, is turning off the fryer and shutting its doors.
Sports
DePaul matchup next week at No. 3 Villanova pushed back
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Business
Wall Street recovers some of last week's drop, silver climbs
Stocks notched broad gains on Wall Street Monday, clawing back some of their losses following the market's worst weekly loss since October.
Business
The Latest: ICE won't make arrests at vaccination sites
The U.S. government says it won't conduct immigration enforcement arrests at coronavirus vaccination sites around the country.
Nation
Spacewalkers complete 4 years of power upgrades for station
A pair of spacewalking astronauts completed a four-year effort to modernize the International Space Station's power grid on Monday, installing one last battery.