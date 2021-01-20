Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 26 cents to $53.24 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose 18 cents to $56.08 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil was flat at $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $26.30 to $1,866.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 45 cents to $25.77 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.64 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.54 Japanese yen from 103.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.2107 from $1.2126.
