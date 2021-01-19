Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 62 cents to $52.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery rose $1.15 to $55.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $1.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.60 a gallon. February natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.30 to $1,840.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 45 cents to $25.32 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.2126 from $1.2079