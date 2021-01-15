Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $1.21 to $52.36 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell $1.32 to $55.10 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 3 cents to $1.53 a gallon. February heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.59 a gallon. February natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $21.50 to $1,829.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 94 cents to $24.87 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $3.60 a pound.
The dollar rose to 103.87 Japanese yen from 103.79. The euro fell to $1.2077 from $1.2155.
