Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 20 cents to $47.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $51.08 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $1.35 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $3.80 to $1,859.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 41 cents to $25.05 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent $3.56 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.63 Japanese yen from 103.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.2163 from $1.2157.
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
Tyson Foods has fired seven top managers at its largest pork plant after an independent investigation confirmed allegations that they bet on how many workers would test positive for the coronavirus, the company announced Wednesday.
Local
Largest wind farm in New Mexico to begin generating power
Work is done on a massive wind farm in eastern New Mexico that Xcel Energy officials said Wednesday will move the utility closer to its goal of being carbon-free by 2050 and help cement the Western state's position when it comes to renewable energy generation.
Business
New lab director expects more work on next wave of reactors
The new director of Idaho National Laboratory said its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a new generation of nuclear reactors appears to align with the goals of the incoming Biden administration and will likely receive ongoing bipartisan support.
Local
Owner of Waseca travel agencies accused of defrauding agents
The owner of two Minnesota travel agencies is accused of defrauding at least 36 travel agents out of nearly $500,000, according to a federal indictment released Wednesday.
Business
The Latest: Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million
Brazil's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministry's daily bulletin.