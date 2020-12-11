Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 21 cents to $46.57 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 28 cents to $49.97 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.31 a gallon. January heating oil was uchanged at $1.44 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $6.20 to $1,843.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery was unchanged at $24.09 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.53 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.01 Japanese yen from 104.20 yen. The euro fell to $1.2115 from $1.2134.
Business
