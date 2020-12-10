Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.26 to $46.78 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose $1.39 to $50.25 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $1.32 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.44 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $1.10 to $1,837.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 10 cents to $24.09 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $3.58 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.20 Japanese yen from 104.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.2134 from $1.2072.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Airbnb shares more than double in price in long-awaited IPO
Airbnb proved its resilience in a year that has upended global travel. Now it needs to prove to investors that it sees more growth ahead.
Business
Plymouth-based Christopher & Banks considering sale or bankruptcy
Struggling before the pandemic, the women's clothing chain might not be able to recover from the dip in sales this year.
Business
The Latest: Ontario province to begin vaccinations next week
Canada's most populous province will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations at hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa on Tuesday.
Business
US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse large-scale use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.
Business
Minnesota's fitness industry pushes officials to reopen gyms
With Minnesota's 800 gyms closed at least through next week — and Gov. Tim Walz expected on Monday to say whether they will stay closed into January — many other fitness club owners and operators fear long-term damage.