Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 16 cents to $45.60 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 5 cents to $48.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was unchanged at $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.41 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $8.90 to $1,874.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $24.74 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.50 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.18 Japanese yen from 103.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.2103 from $1.2120.
