Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 50 cents to $45.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery fell 46 cents to $48.79 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $1.40 a gallon. January natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $26 to $1,866 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 54 cents to $24.79 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.52 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.98 Japanese yen from 104.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.2120 from $1.2137.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Noem's travel builds profile as virus surges in South Dakota
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spent the weekend traveling out of state to appearances in Texas and Georgia, as she continued to build a national profile among Republicans even as her state deals with one of the nation's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
National
As virus talks drag, Congress prepares temporary funding fix
Lawmakers are giving themselves more time to sort through their end-of-session business on government spending and COVID-19 relief, preparing a one-week stopgap spending bill that would prevent a shutdown this weekend.
National
Stocks close mostly lower, pushing pause on recent rally
Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, taking a pause from their recent rally. The S&P 500 lost 0.2%. Companies that would benefit…
National
Officials: Flint makes progress toward ending water crisis
Flint has taken important steps toward resolving the lead contamination crisis that made the impoverished Michigan city a symbol of the drinking water problems that…
Variety
Aurora to buy Uber's self-driving vehicles arm
SAN RAMON, Calif. —Uber is selling off its autonomous vehicles development arm to Aurora as the ride-hailing company slims down after its revenues were pummeled…