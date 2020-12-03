Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 36 cents to $45.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 46 cents to $48.71 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.26 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January natural gas fell 27 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $10.90 to $1,841.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 6 cents to $24.14 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.49 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.97 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.2143 from $1.2100.
