Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 73 cents to $45.28 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 83 cents to $48.25 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.37 a gallon. January natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $11.30 to $1,830.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 1 cent to $24.08 an ounce and March copper was little changed at $3.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.56 Japanese yen from 104.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.2100 from $1.2050.