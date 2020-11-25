Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 80 cents to $45.71 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 75 cents to $48.61 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.29 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. December natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,805.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents to $23.36 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.31 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.43 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.1915 from $1.1884.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
As economy struggles, Fed weighs boosting bond purchases
At their meeting earlier this month, Federal Reserve officials discussed possible future adjustments to the central bank's monthly bond purchases to boost the economy.
National
The Latest: Utah doctors warn against Thanksgiving meetings
SALT LAKE CITY — Physicians in Utah are warning that Thanksgiving could become a major super spreader event for COVID-19 transmission if people don't follow public health guidelines.
National
The Latest: Biden urges Americans to forgo big Thanksgiving
The Latest on President-elect Joe Biden (all times local):
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 80 cents to $45.71 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 75 cents to…
Books
Penguin to buy Simon & Schuster, create publishing giant
German media giant Bertelsmann said Wednesday that its Penguin Random House division is buying rival Simon & Schuster in a megadeal that would reshape the U.S. publishing industry.