Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 91 cents to $43.06 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.10 to $46.06 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.20 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.31 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $34.60 to $1,837.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 73 cents to $23.63 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.26 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.49 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1841 from $1.1858.
