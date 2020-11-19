Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 8 cents to $41.74 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 14 cents to $44.20 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.27 a gallon. December natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $12.40 to $1,861.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 40 cents to $24.05 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.20 a pound.
The dollar fell to 103.79 Japanese yen from 103.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.1876 from $1.1865.
Macy's loses money in 3Q; virus surges into holiday season
Macy's swung to a quarterly loss and sales tumbled 22% as the department store chain struggled to bring shoppers back to stores during a pandemic.
Duluth
Another record season for wind turbine shipments at Duluth port
About 525,000 tons of blades and tower parts will move through Duluth this year.
National
The Latest: Louisiana urged to increase virus restrictions
The White House's coronavirus advisers are urging Louisiana to step up its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, as the number of hospitalized virus patients in the state edged higher Thursday amid a third wave of infections.
National
Judge nixes lawsuit challenging California home pot delivery
In what could be a temporary victory for California's legal cannabis industry, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn a state rule allowing home deliveries statewide, even into communities that banned commercial marijuana sales.
Business
Twin Cities home sales surge led by 47% increase in Minneapolis
Despite a shrinking number of homes on the market, metro enjoyed its best October in two decades.