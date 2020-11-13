Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 99 cents to $40.13 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 75 cents to $42.78 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 3 cents to $1.13 a gallon. December heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.20 a gallon. December natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.00 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.90 to $1,886.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 47 cents to $24.78 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.18 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.64 Japanese yen from 105.10 yen. The euro rose to $1.1832 from $1.1807.
