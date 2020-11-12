Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 33 cents to $41.12 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for January delivery fell 27 cents to $43.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 2 cents to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.23 a gallon. December natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $11.70 to $1,873.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 4 cents to $24.31 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.15 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.10 Japanese yen from 105.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.1807 from $1.1774.