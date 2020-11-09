Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $3.15 to $40.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $2.95 to $42.40 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 8 cents to $1.16 a gallon. December heating oil rose 7 cents to $1.22 a gallon. December natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $97.30 to $1,854.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.96 to $23.70 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $3.16 a pound.
The dollar rose to 105.45 Japanese yen from 103.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1831 from $1.1881.
