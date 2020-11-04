Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.49 to $39.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.52 to $41.23 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.11 a gallon. December heating oil rose 5 cents to $1.17 a gallon. December natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $14.20 to $1,896.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 44 cents to $23.89 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.11 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.46 Japanese yen from 104.61 yen. The euro rose to $1.1725 from $1.1705.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Ride-hailing, delivery giants win fight against labor law
App-based companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash have dodged a potentially devastating blow to their industry by carving out an exemption from a California law that required them to classify their drivers as employees instead of contractors.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.49 to $39.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.52 to $41.23 a…
National
AP VoteCast: Wisconsin voters sour on state of nation
Voters in Wisconsin made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American…
Business
Judge: UnitedHealth must redo 67K claims denied under 'overly restrictive guidelines'
Judge says insurer's initial decisions were driven by "bottom line."
National
EU: Brexit trade talks still face 'too many difficulties'
With a deadline looming ever more menacingly, the European Union's chief negotiator on the post-Brexit trade deal with Britain Wednesday publicly blamed London for a lack of progress in the two sides' belated attempt to reach an even rudimentary agreement.