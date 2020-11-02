Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.02 to $36.81 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose $1.03 to $38.97 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 2 cents to $1.05 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.11 a gallon. December natural gas fell 11 cents to $3.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $12.60 to $1,892.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 39 cents to $24.03 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.08 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.84 Japanese yen from 104.68 yen. The euro fell to $1.1631 from $1.1644.
