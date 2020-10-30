Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 38 cents to $35.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 19 cents to $37.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $1.05 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.08 a gallon. December natural gas rose 5 cents to $3.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $11.90 to $1,879.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 29 cents to $23.65 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.05 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.68 Japanese yen from 104.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.1644 from $1.1671.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
State leaders facing 2nd wave resist steps to curb virus
Even as a long-feared second wave of coronavirus strains hospitals, officials in many hard-hit states are resisting taking stronger action to stop the spread, with public fatigue, skepticism and political calculations running up against and contravening pleas from health experts.
National
The Latest: Ga Gov. Kemp in quarantine after virus exposure
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 38 cents to $35.79 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 19 cents to…
Variety
McDonald's cult classic, the McRib, is coming back
McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back.
Business
Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash go astray
More than a million tons a year of America's plastic trash isn't ending up where it should. The equivalent of as many as 1,300 plastic…