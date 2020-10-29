Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.22 to $36.17 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.47 to $37.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.05 a gallon. November heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.09 a gallon. December natural gas rose 1 cent to $3.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $11.20 to $1,868 an ounce. Silver for December delivery was unchanged at $23.36 an ounce and December copper was little changed at $3.06 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.67 Japanese yen from 104.34 yen. The euro fell to $1.1671 from $1.1752.
