Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.18 to $37.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $2.08 to $39.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 6 cents to $1.08 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.11 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.00 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $32.70 to $1,879.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.21 to $23.36 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.06 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.34 Japanese yen from 104.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.1752 from $1.1814.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Developer tied to Texas AG accused judge, others of fraud
An Austin real estate developer at the center of recent allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked for an investigation into his uncorroborated claims that other businessmen have an elaborate conspiracy to steal $200 million worth of his properties with the help of a federal judge.
National
Road, logging restrictions to end in largest national forest
The federal government announced plans Wednesday to lift restrictions on logging and building roads in a pristine rainforest in Alaska that provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. Conservation groups vowed to fight the decision.
Variety
Deeper job cuts at Boeing as pandemic throttles air travel
Boeing said Wednesday that it will cut 7,000 more jobs as it continues to bleed money during a pandemic that has smothered demand for new…
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.18 to $37.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $2.08 to $39.12 a…
Music
Country artist Cam grapples with hard truths on 'Otherside'
The five-year journey between albums for country singer Cam was an evolution in coming to grips with hard truths about a music industry that had left her a bit bruised but not broken.