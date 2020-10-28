Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.18 to $37.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $2.08 to $39.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 6 cents to $1.08 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.11 a gallon. November natural gas fell 2 cents to $3.00 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $32.70 to $1,879.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell $1.21 to $23.36 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.06 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.34 Japanese yen from 104.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.1752 from $1.1814.