Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $1.01 to $39.57 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 74 cents to $41.20 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 3 cents to $1.14 a gallon. November heating oil rose 4 cents to $1.16 a gallon. November natural gas was unchanged at $3.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $6.20 to $1,911.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 15 cents to $24.57 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.09 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.49 Japanese yen from 104.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.1814 from $1.1815.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
The Latest: Louisiana polling places may change due to Zeta
The Latest on Zeta (all times CDT):
National
Wall Street ends higher after shaking off a wobbly start
U.S. stocks shook off an early slide and closed broadly higher Thursday as the market steadied after its worst drop in more than four months.The…
Variety
Tech giants report higher profits - some more than others
Five technology giants are reporting earnings Thursday, providing the latest indication of whether they are rebounding from an economic slowdown earlier this year.The results come…
National
The Latest: Kudlow promotes economy on Trump campaign call
The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
Variety
Ford, Pinterest rise; eBay, Marvell Technology fall
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday: