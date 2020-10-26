Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.29 to $38.56 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.31 to $40.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.11 a gallon. November heating oil fell 3 cents to $1.12 a gallon. November natural gas rose 5 cents to $3.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 50 cents to $1,905.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 25 cents to $24.42 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.09 a pound.
The dollar rose to 104.87 Japanese yen from 104.73 yen. The euro fell to $1.1815 from $1.1858.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
