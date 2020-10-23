Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 79 cents to $39.85 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 69 cents to $41.77 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 2 cents to $1.14 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.15 a gallon. November natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 60 cents to $1,905.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $24.68 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.13 a pound.
The dollar fell to 104.73 Japanese yen from 104.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1858 from $1.1819.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Former mayor charged with bank fraud
A federal grand jury has charged a former mayor of Columbus with bank fraud.
National
The Latest: Iowa has among US's highest infection rates
Iowa has among the nation's highest coronavirus infection and death rates and residents should avoid gatherings in most counties, federal health experts say.
Business
Intel, American Express fall; Mattel, Boston Beer rise
Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
National
Trump administration slams NATO ally Turkey for weapon test
The Trump administration on Friday slammed Turkey for taking a new step toward fielding a Russian-made air defense weapon. The U.S. complaint marked a deepening rift that threatens the future of a security relationship that has been central to the NATO military alliance for seven decades.
Coronavirus
Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases, Pine Ridge locks down
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.