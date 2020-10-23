Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 79 cents to $39.85 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell 69 cents to $41.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 2 cents to $1.14 a gallon. November heating oil fell 1 cent to $1.15 a gallon. November natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 60 cents to $1,905.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 3 cents to $24.68 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.13 a pound.

The dollar fell to 104.73 Japanese yen from 104.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1858 from $1.1819.